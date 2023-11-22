UNC Football falls out of College Football Playoff rankings

North Carolina’s loss to Clemson dropped the team to 8-3 overall, giving them three Atlantic Coast Conference losses on the year.

Not only did the loss drop them out of the AP and coaches polls, but they are out of the College Football Playoff rankings as well. As expected, the Tar Heels fell out of the top 25 this week going from No. 20 to unranked with the loss to Clemson.

UNC was not ranked in the first release a few weeks back but after beating Campbell and then Duke, they got as high as No. 20. Now, the Tar Heels will look to play spoiler this week in the regular season finale by trying to take down the Wolfpack who are No. 22:

The two teams will kick off in primetime on Saturday night as UNC looks to snap a two-game losing streak to the Wolfpack.

As for the ACC, Florida State fell one spot from No. 4 to No. 5 while Louisville checks in at No. 10. Behind the Wolfpack are No. 24 Clemson.

