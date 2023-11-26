UNC football ends regular season out of US LBM Coaches Poll

It was a season in which the North Carolina Tar Heels started ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and opened up 6-0. With that 6-0 start and a ranking at No. 10 overall, the Tar Heels were thinking ACC title and potentially a big bowl game.

But in the span of two weeks that all fell apart with back-to-back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. Although they rebounded to beat Campbell and Duke, the Tar Heels ended the regular season with losses to Clemson and NC State.

Now, they are ending the regular season out of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

UNC dropped out with the loss to Clemson and was hoping to end the season on a high note against NC State, potentially climbing back in the polls. But that’s not the case.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire