UNC football ends regular season out of US LBM Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

It was a season in which the North Carolina Tar Heels started ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll and opened up 6-0. With that 6-0 start and a ranking at No. 10 overall, the Tar Heels were thinking ACC title and potentially a big bowl game.

But in the span of two weeks that all fell apart with back-to-back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. Although they rebounded to beat Campbell and Duke, the Tar Heels ended the regular season with losses to Clemson and NC State.

Now, they are ending the regular season out of the US LBM Coaches Poll. 

UNC dropped out with the loss to Clemson and was hoping to end the season on a high note against NC State, potentially climbing back in the polls. But that’s not the case.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

