UNC football duo racks up more ACC weekly honors

Coming off of its win over Wake Forest on Saturday, UNC football star duo Drake Maye and Josh Downs earned more weekly ACC honors.

Maye won the ACC Quarterback of the Week while Downs earned Wide Receiver of the Week honors.

This is Maye’s sixth time earning the award and this is Down’s second time winning the award this season. Downs has earned this honor five times in his career, however.

Maye continued his terrific play this season, throwing for 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-high in passing yards for the redshirt freshman. He also added 71 yards on the ground and an additional touchdown.

This weekly honor is just another tool to add to his belt when discussing a potential Heisman candidacy, which numerous people are talking about nationally.

For Downs, he totaled 154 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions. It was his fourth-straight game with at least 100 yards and his third-straight with 100 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Downs is now up to 74 catches for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns — all while missing two games.

The Tar Heels currently rank No. 13 in the AP Poll and will surely move up once again in the College Football Playoff Rankings later on Tuesday night.

UNC takes the field this weekend against Georgia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire