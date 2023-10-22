UNC football drops in US LBM Coaches Poll after loss to Virginia

Saying Saturday night’s loss was a disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels at the hands of Virginia is an understatement. While the ACC title is still in play, UNC pretty much ruined any chance of making a run to the College Football Playoff with a special season.

With the shocking loss to the Cavaliers, UNC is picking up the pieces here on Sunday. And they also find themselves falling in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll as well.

After being ranked No. 10 a week ago, the Tar Heels have fallen seven spots in the rankings down to No. 17.

The full poll

Others receiving votes:

Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire