UNC football drops again in US LBM Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels started the season 6-0 and had high hopes of making it to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game as well as potentially a big New Year’s Six bowl game.

But in the span of two weeks, those chances are now all but done.

Following a loss to Virginia in Week 8, the Tar Heels once again blew a lead in the fourth quarter and fell to Georgia Tech on the road in Week 9. With that, UNC also fell in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll as well.

The Tar Heels are down from No. 17 to No. 25 in poll that was released on Sunday morning. UNC is lucky to even be ranked in that spot after two bad losses in which they were double-digit favorites in both games.

North Carolina is the third highest-ranked ACC program in the poll behind No. 4 Florida State and No. 15 Louisville.

Complete Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 7-0 1,520 (3) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,454 (3) – 4 Florida State 8-0 1,439 – 5 Washington 8-0 1,344 – 6 Texas 7-1 1,212 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,211 +2 8 Alabama 7-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 7-1 1,072 +1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 1,021 +1 11 Oklahoma 7-1 948 -5 12 Notre Dame 7-2 847 +2 13 LSU 6-2 809 +2 14 Missouri 7-1 741 +2 15 Louisville 7-1 701 +3 16 Tennessee 6-2 553 +4 17 Air Force 8-0 523 +2 18 Utah 6-2 509 -5 19 Oregon State 6-2 465 -7 20 UCLA 6-2 309 +4 21 Tulane 7-1 304 +2 22 USC 7-2 239 – 23 Kansas 6-2 182 +15 24 James Madison 8-0 169 +1 25 North Carolina 6-2 120 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

