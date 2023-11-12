UNC football Drake Maye's clutch play helps Tar Heels beat Duke in double overtime

CHAPEL HILL — The Victory Bell is staying with North Carolina football.

The 24th-ranked Tar Heels earned a 47-45 double overtime win against Duke on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium for their fifth win in a row against the Blue Devils.

UNC (8-2, 4-2 ACC) has kept the bell in Chapel Hill since 2019, and Duke (6-4, 3-3) hasn’t beaten a top-25 team on the road since 2014.

In what will likely be quarterback Drake Maye’s last home game, the second-year starter helped head coach Mack Brown improve to 13-2 against the Blue Devils, including 13 wins in a row across Brown’s two stints with the Heels.

Duke kicker Todd Pelino and UNC kicker Noah Burnette made field goals in the first overtime period before Maye scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown to put the Heels ahead. He connected with John Copenhaver for the two-point conversion before UNC's defense got a game-clinching stop on Duke's two-point conversion attempt.

UNC fans stormed the field after the final play to celebrate the victory.

Maye had 342 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Burnette matched the school record with six field goals, including a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Sophomore running back Omarion Hampton became the first Tar Heel to rush for 100 yards in five consecutive games since Giovani Bernard in 2011. Don McCauley has the record with eight in a row. Hampton had 31 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Impressive stretch for Duke football, quarterback Grayson Loftis

Trailing 13-0 late in the first half, Duke had a furious four-minute stretch in the second quarter that turned a double-digit deficit into a lead.

Freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis threw a touchdown pass at the 6:13 mark of the second quarter, Jaylen Stinson snagged an interception just over a minute later and the Blue Devils took a 14-13 lead on a Loftis run at the 2:07 mark.

Loftis had 52 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against UNC. Jordan Waters had two rushing touchdowns and Duke took a 36-33 lead with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter before UNC rallied. Loftis accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing TDs.

UNC football’s red-zone struggles

The Tar Heels led 19-14 in the third quarter, but struggled to find the end zone at times. Noah Burnette made four field goals on drives that stalled in the red zone, allowing Duke to hang around. To the Blue Devils’ credit, they came into the game with the nation’s second-best red zone defense. UNC didn't punt until its eighth drive.

Tar Heels hit road to face Clemson, NC State

Brown bemoaned the Tar Heels’ closing stretch when the schedule was announced. That tough, two-game slate has arrived for UNC, which finishes the regular season at Clemson (6-4, 3-4) before wrapping things up in Raleigh against NC State (7-3, 4-2).

The Heels have lost five in a row to the Tigers and haven’t won at Clemson since 2001. UNC has lost back-to-back games against the Wolfpack, including a 34-30 loss in 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football Drake Maye's clutch play helps Tar Heels beat Duke