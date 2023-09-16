UNC football’s Drake Maye, Tar Heels use passing game to beat Minnesota

CHAPEL HILL – After leaning on its defense in Week 1 and its running game in Week 2, UNC football saw its passing attack come alive in a 31-13 win against Minnesota on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) leaned on star quarterback Drake Maye and a plethora of wide receivers, including Nate McCollum, to hand the Golden Gophers (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Maye finished with 414 yards and two touchdowns to lead UNC, which is 3-0 for the second year in a row. He connected with eight different receivers, with McCollum logging 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s what stood out in UNC’s third game of the 2023 season.

UNC wide receiver Nate McCollum has video-game-like start

Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum didn’t waste time getting involved against the Gophers, hauling in four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on UNC’s opening drive. McCollum’s 46-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Drake Maye gave the Heels an early lead. He finished the first half with 11 catches for 130 yards.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has feast-or-famine half

It was a feast-or-famine start for Drake Maye, who completed nine of his first 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown before throwing two interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter. After the mistakes, the reigning ACC Player of the Year bounced back with a touchdown drive to finish the first half with 287 yards, two TDS and two interceptions. Going back to last season, Maye has eight interceptions in the last seven games.

Tar Heels’ defense gets takeaways

UNC’s defense had two interceptions against the Gophers to finish with multiple picks for the first time since a 58-55 win against Wake Forest on Nov. 6, 2021. Armani Chatman and Power Echols had UNC’s takeaways. After finishing with 16 tackles for loss – including nine sacks – against South Carolina, the Tar Heels produced five tackles for loss and one sack against App State and Minnesota. But UNC limited the Gophers to 3-of-12 on third-down conversions.

Pitt, ACC schedule up next for UNC

The Tar Heels will shift their focus to conference play next week with a primetime game (8 p.m., ACC Network) at Pittsburgh. UNC has won four straight against the Panthers, but hasn’t won at Pitt since 2017.

