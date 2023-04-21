UNC football defensive lineman Bryson Jennings entering transfer portal

For the third-straight day, the UNC football program is losing a member of the roster to the transfer portal.

After Don Chapman and Gabe Stephens entered the portal earlier this week, defensive lineman Bryson Jennings is also heading to the portal he announced on Friday.

Jennings committed to North Carolina in July of 2021 as part of the 2022 class. But he didn’t see a single snap last season, using the year to redshirt for the Tar Heels. With four years of eligibility remaining, he’s looking for a better fit as he was projected to be behind a few players at his position.

With 4 years of eligibility remaining I will be entering the transfer portal, thank you UNC and TarHeel Nation for everything 💙🐑 pic.twitter.com/R492PRIWPR — ☠︎︎𝔅𝔯𝔶𝔰𝔬𝔫 𝔍𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔰☠︎︎ (@espn_Jennings18) April 21, 2023

With the transfer portal open again, the Tar Heels have now lost three defensive players, a side of the football they struggled with last season under Gene Chizik. The Tar Heels have yet to add a player from the portal or even show much interest so far.

The portal will close on April 30th.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire