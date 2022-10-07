UNC football defensive keys to game vs Miami

The UNC football program travels to Miami this weekend, looking to gets a second-straight win to begin its ACC season.

The Tar Heels are coming off of its best all-around performance in a win over Virginia Tech last weekend — one where the defense stepped up and played very well.

Now, all attention is set on a struggling Miami program that is looking to get back on track on both sides of the ball after its bye week. The Hurricanes are on a two-game losing streak, dropping a road game at Texas A&M and then a home game to Middle Tennessee.

UNC’s defense has been an issue all season, but after the performance against the Hokies, look to build on that and make it a potential turning point for the unit.

Here are the defensive keys to the game for North Carolina against Miami.

Hold Miami to field goals

This may be obvious, but it should be noted that Miami is a struggling red zone offense. Through four games, the Hurricanes are just 14-of-23 inside the 20 when it comes to scoring touchdowns.

The recipe for beating North Carolina is not kicking field goals but Miami hasn’t been able to convert with touchdowns at a high rate.

The Hurricanes haven’t been a super pass-heavy team once in the red zone so the Tar Heels will have to focus primarily on the run — which is a strength of Miami’s team.

Even if Miami gets inside the 20-yard line frequently, if UNC can get off the field by giving up just field goals on most occasions, it will greatly improve the chances of leaving Miami with a win.

Avoid explosive running plays

The strength of Miami’s offense is its rushing attack. And it’s quite evident.

The Hurricanes have 714 yards on the ground this season with a team averaging of 4.3 yards per carry. It also has made up 11 of the team’s 15 offensive touchdowns.

Leading the charge is Henry Parrish Jr who has 359 rushing yards and a 5.4 yard per carry average. According to Pro Football Focus, his 90.6 rating is fourth in NCAA.

What Parrish isn’t extremely effective at is big-time explosive runs. He has just 10 carries of more than 10 yards and has a breakaway percentage of just 21.2 percent — ranked 435th in the NCAA.

Because the Miami passing attack is very lackluster, keeping the rushing attack in tact is extremely important.

Get pressure on Tyler Van Dyke

UNC’s defensive pressure hasn’t been consistent this season, but if there was any game that bringing pressure would impact the outcome, it would be this weekend.

Only one defensive lineman for the Tar Heels has more than four QB pressures this season and that is Jahvaree Ritzie, who has 12 this year. Outside of that, any pressure has come from the linebacking core.

On Saturday, regardless of who it’s from, UNC needs to get pressure in the backfield.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke has typically had a clean pocket and with that has a completion percentage of 65.6 percent on 93 attempts. But, when pressured, that number drops drastically to just 33.3 percent on 24 attempts. His NFL quarterback rating also drops from 87.3 to 55.2.

The Tar Heels don’t necessarily need to blitz or get sacks, but if they can get some additional pressure, it has shown to drastically impact Van Dyke’s ability.

Communication in the secondary

While the Miami offense isn’t going to blow you away with explosive passing plays, the ability to spread out the defense has been effective.

Currently, there are six players with more than eight receptions with no player having more than 12. Five out of those six players with eight receptions are wide receivers — the other being a tight end.

UNC’s communication in its secondary has struggled this season and opened up big holes for the deep throws. While Miami hasn’t been able to connect on many downfield opportunities, because of the lack of true playmaker for Miami, the Tar Heels have to be ready for every single route, not really knowing who will come up with a catch.

