UNC football defensive keys to the game vs NC State

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against NC State in their final game of the regular season.

Neither team will be punching in a ticket to an ACC championship game or the playoffs but will still receive a notable bowl game, with both teams sitting at 8-3 on the season. Despite having the same record, momentum is on the Wolfpack side as the hotter team.

NC State is on a four-game win streak. On the flip side, UNC is 2-3 in their last five games and is now outside the AP Poll after spending the majority of the year ranked.

To make matters even more difficult for the Tar Heels, they are the road team in this ACC matchup, with Little Brother fighting to prove they are worthy rivals.

There are a few things, UNC will need to do to win Saturday. Let’s look at the defensive keys for a victorious outcome.

Contain Brennan Armstrong

The most important key this weekend for UNC is containing Brennan Armstrong, who is the spark to NC State’s four-game win streak. The dual-threat QB was named ACC co-quarterback of the week for a reason.

Last week, Armstrong finished with 203 passing yards with two thrown touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards with 89 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

Armstrong’s abilities are a huge threat to UNC’s defense, which has struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks. The key here is dialing up blitz, keeping Armstrong uncomfortable in the pocket.

Lock down Kevin Concepcion

Stopping Armstrong means slowing down Wolfpack’s best target Kevin Concepcion. The freshman wide receiver has been ideal for NC State this season, leading the team in receiving yards (636) and touchdowns (8).

Last weekend Concepcion finished with 63 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to maneuver from tackles is a call for concern. Not only that Concepcion in open space is a scary scene with his run after catch strength.

Help over the top will be warranted throughout this one.

Finish how you start

What started as a revamped defense, gaining praise around the nation slowly revealed similar struggles from last season. Whether the blame goes towards the play calling or players the play still leaves room for improvement.

Start the game out aggressively but smartly and finish that way.

