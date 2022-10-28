UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Pitt

The UNC football program looks to continue its winning streak and division lead as Pitt heads to Chapel Hill on Saturday.

The Tar Heels offense is going up against a good Pitt defense but will look to do what it does best — score and move the ball.

On the flip side, North Carolina’s defense continues to play better with each game and looks to take another step forward this weekend against a lackluster Pitt offense.

If UNC looks to come out on top and end the two-game losing streak against Pitt, there are a few key factors that it will need to do defensively.

Here are the defensive keys tot he game for the Tar Heels.

Win the DL/OL matchup

Oct 8, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Jerod Evans (4) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebackers Andre Smith (10) and Cole Holcomb (36) in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Desmond Evans (10) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

While the offense of Pitt hasn’t been great all season, a large reason for that is the inconsistent play of its offensive line.

Pitt’s o-line is one of just two units in the ACC to be ranked ninth or lower in both run and pass blocking — something UNC has to take advantage of.

The Tar Heels haven’t had consistent pressure from its defensive line but it is improving. Without Ray Vohasek, however, there are still some questions about who will step up.

If North Carolina can win that matchup and dominate the line of scrimmage, it could be a long day for an already average Pitt offense.

Limit Israel Abanikanda

Oct 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The lone bright spot in the Pitt offense has been running back Israel Abanikanda, and he’s been fantastic.

Abanikanda currently leads the ACC in rushing attempts (157), rushing yards (959) and rushing touchdowns (13) — all while averaging 6.1 yards per carry, fifth in the conference.

He has four 100+ yard games and a 320 yard and six touchdown outing against Virginia Tech.

The 5-foot-11 back is tremendous with the ball in his hands and can break a run for a touchdown no matter where he is on the field.

The UNC running defense hasn’t been good all year and this is a matchup it must slow down as much as possible

Force Kedon Slovis to win it with his arm

Oct 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Kedon Slovis has had an up-and-down season after transferring in from USC and if the Tar Heels win this one, it’s because they forced Slovis to be a heavy passer.

Slovis has thrown for 1,325 yards this season — just a 220 yards per game. He has just five touchdowns in six games and also five interceptions. Three of his touchdowns came in one game as well.

Overall, Slovis has just one game with a QBR above 50, with his last three games being below 40.

With limited options downfield in the passing game and an inconsistent offensive line, there isn’t a lot Slovis has to work with. So, making him try to beat the UNC defense is the way to go.

Win the turnover battle

Oct 1, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Something that derails the Pitt offense is also the inability to hold on to the ball. Through seven games, there have been 12 turnovers — five interceptions and seven fumbles lost.

The UNC defense has forced more than one turnover in a game just twice this season but with a turnover prone offensive unit in Pitt, the Tar Heels need to take advantage.

With Slovis struggling with accuracy and holding on to the ball, it’s probably going to be on the entire unit to produce enough pressure to face Slovis out of his comfort zone.

So far, UNC has forced just eight turnovers but if it can force at least two, it will be able to come out with a win.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire