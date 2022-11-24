UNC football defensive keys to the game vs N.C. State

The UNC football program enters the final week of the regular season looking to get back to its winning ways against N.C. State.

After a disastrous loss to Georgia Tech last week, the Tar Heels have one last game to ‘get right’ before the ACC Championship game.

N.C. State has lost two games in a row and are limping into this matchup, one it will certainly be ready for.

The Tar Heels defense has been better in the second half of the season, but it still needs to get better.

That unit hasn’t played a full game in a few weeks and while it has moments of greatness, its overall season has not matched the level of talent on that side of the ball.

Here are the keys to the game for the UNC defense against N.C. State.

Get some pressure on the QB

The UNC defense has been very lackluster and almost non-existent getting to the opposing quarterback.

On the season, the Tar Heels rank last in the ACC with just 15 sacks and while some of the last few opponents for UNC rank atop the league I limiting sacks, there is an opportunity against the Wolfpack.

N.C. State gave up five sacks against Louisville last week, but no more than three in each of the last four weeks.

This Tar Heels defensive line unit has been hit by injuries so some of that may be the cause for the struggles getting to the quarterback.

Either way, the defense needs to get pressure in the backfield in order to help out the secondary which has been improving throughout the year.

Stop the run

The Tar Heels have struggled stopping the run all season and that continued last week in the loss to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns but ended the game by running over the UNC defense play after play.

The Wolfpack comes into this game ranked 11th in the ACC in rushing per game (126.6 ypg). The Tar Heels, ranked 13th in the league, give up 179.7 yards per game.

N.C. State has struggled the last four weeks, averaging less than 2.8 yards per carry in three of the last four games.

If the Tar Heels want a chance at winning this one, they have to limit the run and have to make sure an average offense isn’t inflated with the help of a subpar rushing attack.

Key in on Thayer Thomas

The Wolfpack are led by Thayer Thomas in the passing game and it’s not very close.

The 6-foot wideout leads the team with 51 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns. No other Wolfpack players has more than 25 catches or 285 yards.

Thomas is used mainly in the slot for N.C. State as the offense tries to take advantage of his quickness on linebackers or safeties. That will be a key matchup for whichever Tar Heel defender matchup up with him.

On the season he has two 100+ yard games, but has struggled to get involved in the two straight losses. He has totaled just six catches for 70 yards in the last two weeks.

