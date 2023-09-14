UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Minnesota

The North Carolina football program will look to remain unbeaten with a win against Minnesota this Saturday.

UNC is coming off a 40-34 double overtime win against Appalachian State, where the defense again played the hero role while the offense looks to regain the momentum they had last season. Despite a sluggish start for the offense this year, UNC has sustained their spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, largely thanks to their defense and rushing attack.

Minnesota comes to Chapel Hill also rocking an unblemished record, with a lopsided win over Eastern Michigan and squeezing by Nebraska 13-10. Much like last weekend’s game against the Mountaineers, this game could be considered a potential trap, especially with UNC being favored by a touchdown.

As UNC looks to get their offensive passing attack going, if the Tar Heels want to escape the trap, it could again fall on the shoulder pads of the defense.

Let us look at the three keys the defense needs to do to wake up Sunday morning with their record intact.

Stop the run!!

The first key is to slow down Minnesota running back Darius Taylor.

The freshman rushed for 193 yards on 33 carries, leading the Gophers to their 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan. The Tar Heels have been inconsistent in stopping the run; they hindered South Carolina’s running back Dakereon Joyner to only 23 rushing yards, with the team finishing with -2 rushing yards. Meanwhile, App States Nate Noel rushed for 127 yards, as the team finished with 219 total yards on the ground.

It is simple: stuff the run and win the game.

Make the quarterback uncomfortable

The second key is keeping the pressure on the quarterback.

UNC’s Kaimon Rucker is off to a great start, leading the nation in QB pressures. The most significant step up for UNC’s defense this year has been their ability to get to the quarterback. In week one, they finished with nine sacks but failed to get one against App State despite the constant pressure.

Getting the QB on his back is the second key for UNC’s defense to be successful.

Stay disciplined and finish the job

The last key might be the most crucial: remaining disciplined late in games.

Fans often throw their arms up in frustration late in games due to uncertainty of the ending, no matter how lopsided the score is due to UNC consistently letting teams get back into the game. The Tar Heels did well, shutting and locking the door from preventing South Carolina’s comeback. However, they allowed App State to force double overtime, primarily due to needing consistent coverage. Minnesota is different from the offensive juggernaut that App is, but they have a good defense that could result in whoever makes fewer mistakes being the one who wins it.

Stay disciplined, and the Tar Heels win.

