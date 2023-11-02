UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Campbell

The North Carolina football program is looking to end its two-game losing streak with a win against Campbell University this weekend.

It’s been a rough few weeks for UNC after dropping back-to-back games against Virginia and Georgia Tech. Both games they were heavily favored in, had nightmare endings, resulting in a drop in the Associated Press Poll.

Once again, UNC is favored to win, and despite the lopsided rosters between the two, UNC will need to do a few things to secure a win. On the offensive side, UNC should dominate with Campbell, who just allowed Richmond to score 44 points.

The only way the Tar Heels can find themselves losing is if the defense fails to make stops. The Camels have shown the ability to score, and if UNC plays it safe, then that could be the case on Saturday.

We know the offensive keys for Saturday’s matchup, lets take a look at the defensive keys.

Lock up the redshirt freshman

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) reacts after a defensive stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell struggles in the passing game, but there is one player who can cause fits for UNC redshirt freshman VJ Wilkins. The 5’10 wide receiver is heavily involved in the Camels attack, with three games this season finishing with more than seven receptions.

In Campbell’s 28-24 loss against Elon, Wilkins finished with ten receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. If UNC can stop Wilkins, Campbell will struggle to move the chains.

Send them!

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) tries to get rid of the football as he is brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

No need to overthink. Don’t play back to keep everything in front, that is how they have slowly been dissected the last few games. Go ahead and send the pressure and play the receivers tight.

Campbell has struggled when faced with pressure. Send the blitz, force the bad throw.

Mistake free defense

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) rushes for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The last few weeks have exposed some weakness in UNC’s defensive armor with bad tackling woes from last season reappearing. The other issue has been penalties and failing to get off the field.

Securing tackles by clogging the gaps to prevent good passing opportunities on second and third down. While also staying disciplined by not lining up offsides for free yards. If UNC can play mistake-free football, they not only win…they dominate.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire