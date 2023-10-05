UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Syracuse

The UNC football program will return to action this weekend after a successful bye-week where, despite not playing, their ranking in the Associated Press Poll Top 25 climbed.

As the season continues, the possibility of the Tar Heels playing in the playoffs grows. One of the biggest concerns heading into the season was if their defense could sustain long enough for the offense to win whatever shoot out that weekend. However, this year’s story has played out differently, with the defense leading the charge in UNC’s victories.

This game against Syracuse will be no different. The Orange has done a great job this season finding the end zone. Despite a questionable schedule, Syracuse has capitalized on suspect defense, torching teams in their first four wins.

The Orange had put up 65, 48, 35, and 29 before Clemson came to town and held them to only 14 points. The Tigers showed the recipe for peeling the Orange’s offense back. UNC has to follow that recipe and let their defense cook.

Here are the three defensive keys for a UNC victory.

Don’t fall for the trap

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) with linebacker Caleb Lavallee (34) after the Tar Heels defeat the Mountaineers in 2 overtimes at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

What has made this defensive unit special this season is their execution in preparation. Last season, the defense often looked lost, especially against teams UNC held a robust offensive advantage over. This year has looked entirely different, with the Tar Heel defense stepping up to the plate, drive after drive.

Unlike Minnesota and Pitt, Syracuse poses a significant offense threat, much like Appalachian State. This being an ACC game only adds an extra layer of warning for this defense not to get caught in the trap.

Slow down the run game

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Desmond Evans (10) reaches for the ball over Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Anguilar was ruled down before the ball was fumbled. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse averages 38 points per game, primarily due to their rushing attack. Slowing down the Orange run game will be challenging, but it will be needed if UNC wants to keep its record intact.

LeQuint Allen has been a force to be wrecking with, averaging 4.8 yards a carry with six touchdowns. He averages 72 yards a game but is one of many running threats. UNC has struggled tremendously against mobile QBs, which is precisely what Syracuses Garrett Shrader does best.

Shrader leads the team in rushing yards(403), so keeping a QB spy to contain and force him to throw is critical.

Have fun

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Cedric Gray #33 of the North Carolina Tar Heels tackles Christian Veilleux #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The last key is to have fun out there. UNC’s defense has been having fun this year, causing less stress and havoc in late-game situations.

They have to remain disciplined, of course, not to warrant any unnecessary penalties, but a sack dance or two will not hurt. This defense has proved they are not the same unit as years past; now that the proof is in the pudding, it is time to enjoy it.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire