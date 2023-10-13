UNC football defensive keys to the game vs Miami

The UNC football program is days away from hosting the Miami Hurricanes in front of an electric sold-out crowd as they look to start the season 6-0.

Surprisingly, their defense has been a big part of North Carolina’s success this season, especially when closing the door on any comebacks. If UNC wants to win this one, the defense will be counted on again to slow down one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks.

Miami is the quality win UNC needs to continue climbing up the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Even with the Hurricane’s nightmare loss against Georgia Tech, a win against a Top 25 team only boosted UNC’s ranking and confidence.

The game is set for prime time, and the excitement is high. However, what must the Tar Heels do to keep their record intact? We know the offensive keys. Let us look at the defensive keys to walk into Monday 6-0.

Follow Georgia Tech recipe

The most critical key is containing Miami’s QB, Tyler Van Dyke. The fourth-year junior has lit it up all season, and if the defense is not careful, they will be next. Dyke has 1330 passing yards on the season with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Last week Georgia Tech exposed Dyke a bit, forcing the QB into three of his four interceptions on the season. Largely thanks to the pressure. If UNC can get Dyke throwing up prayers late, the Tar Heels will be in good shape.

Force the run

Last week’s passing struggles may lead to Miami attempting a heavy run attack. Filling the gaps while staying disciplined in coverage is the second key for UNC to keep its record intact. Against the Yellow Jackets, the run game struggled, with lead back Henry Parrish Jr. mustering up 48 total yards on 17 carries for an average of 2.8 yards.

It is simple: force the lead back to another lousy outing by mixing up blitzes while allowing linebackers like Cedric Gray to sit in coverage.

More Travis Shaw

The last key is giving Travis Shaw more chances to make impact plays. One of the best moments in UNC’s blowout victory over Syracuse was Shaw making a big play early into the game.

Shaw can become one of the nation’s best defensive linemen. If he can continue giving more moments, that conversation can start sooner rather than later.

