CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina football debuted at No. 20 in the USA TODAY coaches poll on Monday.

The Tar Heels return quarterback Drake Maye, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, from a squad that finished 9-5 last season. UNC was as high as No. 11 in the poll in 2022 before four losses in a row moved them out of the rankings.

The Heels open the season Sept. 2 in Charlotte against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Georgia headlined the USA TODAY poll at No. 1, leading a cast of usual suspects. The Bulldogs received 61 of the 66 first-place votes, checking in ahead of Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State. LSU rounds out the top five.

The Crimson Tide picked up four first-place votes and Ohio State also picked up a vote.

NC State and Wake Forest were on the outside of the top 25 rankings among the other teams receiving votes.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football debuts in USA TODAY coaches poll