UNC football cracks top 12 for three-star tight end

Mack Brown and the UNC football program took a step forward in the recruitment for a three-star tight end in the 2023 recruiting class.

Texas native Reid Mikeska made an update to his recruitment last week, narrowing down his of 43 offers down to just 12 teams. The tight end announced that he will be focused on North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound tight end is an intriguing prospect that is drawing significant interest from some of the top programs in the country as you can see by his final 12. The Tar Heels have been involved in this recruitment heavily and are hoping to add him to their offense for the 2023 class.

TOP 12‼️

Extremely blessed to be in this position! Thank you to all the coaches who believe in me!@BridgelandFB @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/iKMX8XGNSW — Reid Mikeska 4🌟 (@reidmikeska) March 27, 2022

As of now, there’s not really a clear favorite to land Mikeska and this recruitment is likely going to last through the Summer. It will be interesting to see if he does get on campus for a visit to UNC and if they make the cut for his next list.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.