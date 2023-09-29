UNC football cracks four-star recruit’s top 10

The UNC football program has had a great season so far, becoming a threat on both sides of the ball. Well, that threat should continue for the next few years, with the Tar Heels cracking the top 10 for top-ranked national recruits.

The most recent recruit, four-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of the 2026 class, released his top 10, featuring UNC. Along with the Tar Heels are two other ACC schools, Florida State and Clemson. The other schools in the top 10 are Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Auburn, and Ohio State.

UNC’s best chance at landing Atkinson is to continue to dominate and bring in NIL dollars to the student-athletes. Many top talent are not lining up to sit on the bench at Alabama anymore, giving the Tar Heels a fighting chance.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 LB Tyler Atkinson is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 205 LB from Lawrenceville, GA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘26 Class (No. 2 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TXMdmXao7w pic.twitter.com/khlposLTAu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 27, 2023

It would be a huge snag for UNC if they can get Atkinson to lace up in the Carolina blue threads.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire