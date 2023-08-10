The UNC football connection with Atlanta Falcons is strong

Looking at college throwbacks of athletes always gives a nostalgic feel.

Fans can think back to that first connection they formed with their favorite athlete. Was it a specific game? Touchdown catch? Bone-crushing tackle that SportsCenter played on repeat Sunday morning? How about their willingness to come over and sign autographs after a busy day under the hot sun?

Regardless of how people develop those initial connections with their favorite athletes, it’s always interesting to hear someone’s story.

Do the names Mack Hollins, T.J. Yates and Arthur Smith ring a bell?

Hollins is the most recent Tar Heel on this list. A former walk-on, Hollins is now fifth all-time in touchdown receptions (20). Hollins, now an Atlanta Falcon in Year 6, is coming off his most productive season, one in which he caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

T.J. Yates, down in Atlanta with Hollins as the Falcons’ receivers coach was one of Carolina’s best quarterbacks in recent years. He threw for 9,377 career yards, second all-time behind Sam Howell. Yates started 44 games, including 29 consecutive to close out his career. He didn’t fare as well in the NFL, though, logging 2,057 career passing yards while throwing for 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Yates is best-known in the NFL for helping the Houston Texans clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history.

Arthur Smith, a guard who played in Chapel Hill from 2001-2005, is, coincidentally, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Most of Smith’s collegiate playing time was marred by foot injuries.

The Falcons will be playing in a new-look NFC South this year. The Carolina Panthers will have 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback, a brand new running back room and wide receiver trio, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be rolling with either Baker Mayfield or former Florida Gator Kyle Trask at quarterback, while the Saints might have the division’s best quarterback in Derek Carr.

Hollins will be catching passes from Cincy alum Desmond Ridder, while working closely with Yates.

Can this Carolina trio help lead the Falcons to their first playoff berth since 2017?

