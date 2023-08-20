UNC football commit has HUGE game in opener

North Carolina football commit Jordan Shipp is one of the highest-ranked players in the Tar Heels’ 2024 recruiting class.

As a four-star recruit, Shipp pledged his commitment to the Tar Heels back in July, becoming a key piece for Mack Brown’s class. The Providence Day School standout currently plays with Michigan quarterback commit Jadyn Davis, as the two are among the top players in the state.

And on Saturday night in the Keep Pounding Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, they showed everyone why. Providence Day took down Northwestern (South Carolina) 42-35 in the season opener with both Davis and Shipp having big days.

Shipp finished the game catching 13 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, standing out as Davis’ top option:

UNC commit Jordan Shipp’s @JordanShipp15 final stat line: 13 receptions, 234 yards, 2 TDs — Joel Bryant – HighSchoolOT 🏈 (@JoelBryantHSOT) August 20, 2023

Shipp had a fantastic game and the UNC program is hoping he can come in and contribute right away as they will lose some key pieces following this season. He’s also part of a 2024 class that includes four-star Alex Taylor and three-star’s Keenan Jackson and Javarius Green at the wide receiver position.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire