How UNC football commit Bryce Baker fared at first day of Elite 11

The premier high school football camp for quarterbacks is underway in California as the first day of the Elite 11 finals are in the books. Some of the top quarterbacks in high school earned the invite as 11 finalists and will battle over a few days to be crowned the winner.

For North Carolina, they are represented by class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Baker who committed to the program last Summer.

Baker is the first UNC quarterback to earn a spot in the finals since Drake Maye and will look to put on a show to improve his recruiting stock. So far, Baker hasn’t been the best quarterback at the event but he’s off to a solid start.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote on his day one standout from the event, ranking Baker No. 7:

Baker was one of the bigger surprises. A dual-threat talent with a muscular upper half, Baker flashed the ability to touch all different corners of the field. He might not have been the most consistent passer, but he was one of the best when it came to getting outside of the pocket and throwing on the run as he finishes with a few dimes.

Since Baker committed to UNC his stock has been on the rise due to a standout junior season. A big performance at a camp like this will only help that stock even more.

And that would be great news for North Carolina.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire