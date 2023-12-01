UNC football coach mentioned as candidate for Middle Tennessee State opening

It was another disappointing ending to the regular season for the UNC football program in 2023. The Tar Heels got off to a 6-0 start but losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech ended any hopes for a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

They closed out the season with back-to-back losses at Clemson and NC State, with the latter being a stinker for the Tar Heels. With the struggles of the defense, many were unhappy with defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.

There hasn’t been a move made yet and there may not be one. However, Chizik’s name has popped up as a candidate for an opening.

The Tennessean listed some potential candidates for the Middle Tennessee State head coach opening. And on that list was Chizik. Here is what they wrote on Chizik:

The 61-year-old Chizik was coach at Iowa State and Auburn and is currently an assistant at North Carolina. He went 33-19 with Auburn and is 38-38 overall.

Now, this is just one opinion on potential candidates and other than this there hasn’t been anything connecting Chizik with the job.

Former UNC head coach Larry Fedora was also mentioned on the list as he served as MTSU’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2001.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire