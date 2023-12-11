UNC football’s Cedric Gray, Myles Murphy make 2024 NFL Draft decisions

UNC football’s Cedric Gray and Myles Murphy announced Monday evening they plan to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Gray, an All-American linebacker for the Tar Heels, finished his career with 367 tackles, 8½ sacks, six forced fumbles and five interceptions. Murphy, a defensive lineman, tallied 98 tackles, seven sacks and four pass breakups.

Both players announced their plans with social media posts. When UNC plays West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27, Murphy plans to play.

“I am declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and look forward to putting on that Carolina jersey one more time in the bowl game,” Murphy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“To all the Tar Heel fans that supported me along the way, I thank you and I promise I will represent Carolina for years to come. It’s been an honor.”

UNC TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: UNC football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tar Heels?

UNC-WVU PREDICTION: UNC football vs. West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

BOWL INFO: UNC football to play West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Gray is set to graduate and doesn’t plan to suit up in the postseason. In his goodbye post on X, Gray thanked Mack Brown and the coaching staff “for giving me an opportunity to play at the Power Five level when one else did.”

Gray and Murphy are the first Tar Heels to announce their intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Following UNC’s loss to NC State in the regular-season finale, quarterback Drake Maye said he hadn’t made a decision on the draft or if he would play in the Tar Heels’ bowl game.

“We want to thank these young men for all they’ve contributed to Carolina football during their times with the program," UNC head coach Mack Brown said in a school-issued statement.

"It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow and flourish both on the field and off. We wish them nothing but the best and look forward to watching them represent UNC as they move on to the next chapters of their careers.”

Where is UNC football’s Cedric Gray projected to be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Gray finished his senior season as the ACC’s second-leading tackler with 121. According to multiple projections, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker could be anywhere from a first-round pick to a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most projections have Gray being selected in the third round.

Where is UNC football’s Myles Murphy projected to be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Murphy has 23 tackles in his final season with the Tar Heels, with one more chance to make an impression on NFL scouts in the bowl game. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle is projected to be an undrafted free agent.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football’s Cedric Gray, Myles Murphy to enter 2024 NFL Draft