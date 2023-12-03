UNC football won six in a row to start the season before dropping four of its last six games.

In the last two weeks, the Tar Heels (8-4, 4-4 ACC) have dealt with rumors of head coach Mack Brown’s retirement and the possibility of quarterback Drake Maye missing the bowl game.

Following the regular season, former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced his commitment to join UNC for the 2024 season. Before the Tar Heels shift their focus to next season, they’ll attempt to end 2023 on a positive note.

As it stands, the Gator Bowl is the favorite destination for the Tar Heels among the latest projections.

UNC football bowl projections

Here’s a look at the projections for the Tar Heels.

USA TODAY SPORTS: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Erick Smith thinks the Tar Heels will face the Utes at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

ESPN: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. USC

ESPN’s projections are split on where UNC will end up in the postseason. The Tar Heels could either play Tennessee at the Gator Bowl or USC in the Sun Bowl.

CBS: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

Like USA TODAY, CBS Sports has UNC playing Tennessee in Jacksonville.

247Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee

Brad Crawford of 247Sports is also on board with the Tar Heels taking on Tennessee at the Gator Bowl.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day