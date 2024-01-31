UNC football announces date, time for Spring game

The 2024 college football season doesn’t start for close to six months but the storylines never end. For North Carolina, they will have a new-look roster with the departure of several players including Drake Maye, Tez Walker and Cedric Gray.

And fans will get their first look at the 2024 Tar Heels soon enough with the annual Spring game.

On Wednesday, the program announced the details for the Spring game which is set to take place on April 20th with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Eastern at Kenan Stadium. The annual game gives fans their first look at the new roster after a few weeks of practice.

🚨SAVE THE DATE🚨 Spring Game presented by Wegmans 🗓️ Saturday, April 20

⏰ 3 pm

📍 Kenan Stadium More details to come…#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/KVaDjK73iD — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) January 31, 2024

With some intriguing storylines including roster battles at quarterback, the Spring game will have value in terms of those races and an early head start for players.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire