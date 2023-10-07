UNC football announces captains for Syracuse game

North Carolina and Syracuse are just a few hours from kickoff in Chapel Hill as the two get set for an ACC battle.

For North Carolina, they are looking to go 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play this year. Meanwhile, the Orange are coming off a tough loss to Clemson in which they dropped to 4-1 a week ago.

As we get set for the afternoon showdown in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have announced their captains for the game. Leading the way for the captains this week is quarterback Drake Maye, defensive back Alijah Huzzie and special teamer John Copenhaver as the team announced:

Back in Kenan at 3:30 🐏 Your captains for today: O: Drake Maye

D: Alijah Huzzie

ST: John Copenhaver#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/5S8CyMJxF9 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 7, 2023

Each of the three have played key roles to UNC’s success so far this season, led by the play of Maye at quarterback. While he hasn’t put up Heisman numbers yet, Maye has been really good again this season and is coming off a big game against Pitt.

Huzzie has been a staple in UNC’s secondary, helping the defense get off to a hot start this season. Copenhaver has played a role on both offense and special teams for the Tar Heels.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire