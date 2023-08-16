UNC football’s Alijah Huzzie going from ESPN+ to College GameDay

CHAPEL HILL – An NFL stadium and some roaring road environments in the ACC.

It’s a different world for Alijah Huzzie, who is entering his first season as a defensive back for North Carolina football. As he prepares for his first game with the 21st-ranked Tar Heels, Huzzie can’t help but take a look at the full schedule and the opportunities those games represent.

After playing two Power Five opponents in two seasons at East Tennessee State, Huzzie has a chance to play 11 this season in front of a national audience.

UNC opens the season against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, which can seat up to 75,000 fans. The matchup will be highlighted as the first stop for ESPN’s College GameDay and broadcast in primetime (7:30 p.m.) on ABC.

“Every day I take a look at (the schedule) just to remind me of what’s coming up and what I need to prepare for,” said Huzzie, an FCS All-American as a defensive back with the Buccaneers.

“Coming from ESPN Plus, people had to buy that. Now, they don’t have to buy it because it’s gonna be broadcast. I’ve never played in front of (College) GameDay.”

How Alijah Huzzie can help UNC football’s defense

Huzzie is pumped for the chance to play in primetime, but he’s approaching every opportunity with the same mentality and drive that got him to Chapel Hill.

“Make the best of it and do me,” Huzzie said of his mindset. “Don’t let this pressure get to me, honestly. Keep my head level, keep my head on straight and always remember where I came from.”

The Tar Heels are coming off a 9-5 season in 2022, highlighted by a trip to the ACC Championship and a high-powered offense led by quarterback Drake Maye.

But UNC’s defense ranked 116th nationally among 131 FBS teams in total defense (436.5 yards per game) and passing defense (271.3 ypg). The Heels were 105th in turnovers gained with five fumble recoveries and nine interceptions.

Huzzie has 179 tackles, 12 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in 34 games. He snagged six interceptions in each of the last two seasons and was brought to UNC to boost a pass defense that saw several players enter the transfer portal.

“I think every single person has a point to prove this year,” Huzzie said. “. … It’s like a puzzle – everybody has a piece. Just gotta fill your piece and make sure your piece fits that puzzle.”

UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik described Huzzie as a player who’s “exciting to watch” and “still growing” as an impact defender.

“We’re able to move him around to different positions now,” Chizik said. “When he came here, he was just a corner. Now, he can be a field corner, he can be a boundary corner. He can be a star – or a nickel in y’alls vernacular. He’s learning the game more, but he’s a very talented kid.”

Since joining the Heels, Huzzie has learned to emphasize the importance of being intentional with honing in on details and fundamentals. It’s a consistent message from Chizik.

“Do everything with purpose, with emergency,” Huzzie said. “. … Just make the big plays when they come.”

Going from East Tennessee State’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium – which has a seating capacity of 7,600 – to an NFL stadium against an SEC opponent, Huzzie will have a chance to show off his skills in front of a broader audience.

“I think it’ll be so fun for him,” Chizik said.

“He’s worked so hard to be in a venue like this. Guys like that just go out and play football. … It’ll be exciting.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football: Alijah Huzzie ready to step into spotlight for Tar Heels