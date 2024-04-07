UNC football adds 2025 recruit from Georgia with commitment

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels football program received some good news on Sunday afternoon.

Class of 2025 three-star recruit Javion Butts ended his recruitment and picked the Tar Heels, giving Brown and the staff a big commitment over this weekend. The Georgia native took a few visits to North Carolina over the course of the year, including one in February when the Tar Heels’ basketball program beat Duke.

It appeared to seal the deal per Inside Carolina, as Butts was down to the Tar Heels and Georgia Tech after that point. He then made it official on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound safety is ranked as the No. 43 safety and the No. 54 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He’s the seventh player to commit to North Carolina in the 2025 cycle, a class that is ranked No. 20 in the very early rankings for 2025.

There is a long way to go in the recruiting cycle for 2025 but UNC appears to be off to a good start and will continue to build the future of the program with these recruiting classes.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire