UNC Football 2023-24 transfer portal tracker

The North Carolina Tar Heels ended the 2023 regular season on a disappointing note with back-to-back losses to Clemson and NC State on the road.

While an 8-4 record and a bowl appearance isn’t awful, this team had high hopes after starting 6-0 and reaching No. 10 in the polls. That all went away with losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, leaving for a disappointing ending for the second-straight season.

Now, as we get set for the offseason it’s expected to be a busy one in terms of the transfer portal. Last year, UNC saw a record amount of players leave via the transfer portal while adding key players like Tez Walker, Willie Lampkin, Amari Gainer, and more.

As we did last offseason, we are going to track every move for the Tar Heels in the transfer portal both leaving and arriving.

LEAVING: TE Kamari Morales

The tight end became the first player to enter the transfer portal, doing so just under 24 hours after the loss to NC State.

OFFERED: DL Joey Slackman (Penn)

UNC offered defensive tackle Joey Slackman, one of the top players in the portal early on.

Grateful to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/NS8o9cD0Js — Joey Slackman (@JoeySlackman) November 21, 2023

