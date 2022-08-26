UNC football 2022 game-by-game predictions

The 2022 UNC football season is set to get underway as the Tar Heels play host to Florida A&M on Saturday night in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

After a disappointing 6-7 campaign capped off by a bowl loss to South Carolina, Mack Brown’s team is hoping to turn things around this season and build for the future. It’s tough to say exactly what this team will be as they do have some questions surrounding key positions as well as a new quarterback in Drake Maye.

While they won’t have high expectations, is it possible that Brown’s team could fly under the radar and surprise some in what is always a crazy coastal division in the ACC?

Ahead of Week 0, we made a score prediction on each game this season from Week 0 to the finale.

Week 0: Florida A&M (Aug. 27)

.Prediction: UNC 48, Florida A&M 17

Week 1: At Appalachian State (Sept. 3)

Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) attempts a pass against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 35, Appalachian State 33

Week 2: AT Georgia State (Sept. 10)

Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers safety Antavious Lane (34) returns an interception for a touchdown against Ball State in the camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 38, Georgia State 10

Week 4: vs. Notre Dame (Sept. 24)

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, UNC 20

Week 5: vs. Virginia Tech (Oct 1.)

Sep 3, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates after he intercepts a pass with teammates linebacker Alan Tisdale (34) and defensive back Nasir Peoples (31) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 24, Virginia Tech 23

Week 6: At Miami (Oct. 8)

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Miami 31, UNC 23

Week 7: At Duke (Oct. 15)

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Eli Pancol (6) smiles as he runs out during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 35, Duke 17

Week 9: vs. Pitt (Oct. 29)

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Pitt 20, UNC 17

Week 10: vs. Virginia (Nov. 5)

Nov 20, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 24, Virginia 14

Week 11: AT Wake Forest (Nov. 12)

Sep 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 38, Wake Forest 35

Week 12: vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 19)

Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: UNC 27, Georgia Tech 16

Week 13: vs. NC State (Nov.25)

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes to a teammate. The North Carolina State Wolfpack lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-0 at the half Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Fsu V Nc State622

Prediction: NC State 31, UNC 30

