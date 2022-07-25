UNC’s first opponent, field set for

The pieces to UNC’s 2022-23 basketball schedule continue to come in as we are just months away from the start of the season. While most of the non-conference schedule was announced earlier, the opponent for the PKI was yet to be announced.

And now on Monday, we know who UNC will open up against in the November tournament.

North Carolina will open up against Portland in one of the brackets for the event. The game will take place on November 24th at 1 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. The winner of that game will then take on the winner of Villanova or Iowa State on November 25th:

UNC has been paired in the bracket with Villanova, Iowa State, Portland, UConn, Oregon, Alabama and Michigan State. The Tar Heels participated in the PK80 event a few years back but fell to Michigan State in the finals.

In that same event, UNC beat Portland 102-78 to open the tournament up.

