CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The most decorated American college hockey player of all time won’t get a chance to play for her country this summer.

Officials with UNC Chapel Hill say Erin Matson was denied the opportunity to try out for the U.S. Olympic team. Matson is currently the Tar Heels’ championship-winning head coach, but she also won four more as a player between 2018 and 2022.

Matson also was named first-team All American five times and National Player of the Year three times.

Team USA has been training in Charlotte this spring to prep for the 2024 Paris games. But it is unknown any Matson can’t join them.

“For reasons that are beyond comprehension, Erin has been denied the opportunity to try out for the US Olympic Team at the trials in Charlotte on April 7,” said John Preyer, chair of the UNC Board of Trustees. “Why is US Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history a chance to compete for a spot on the Olympic team? Erin meets all the criteria and is willing, able, and ready to be in Charlotte on Sunday with the full support of her colleagues and team at Carolina. We trust US Field Hockey will reconsider their earlier statements and give Erin the opportunity to compete.”

According to the UNC athletics website, Matson was member of the U.S. National Team since the age of 17, and has extensive international playing experience. In March, she returned to international play at the Indoor Pan American Cup, helping the U.S. secure a gold medal and a berth in the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup.

This will be the U.S. team’s first Olympic appearance since 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

