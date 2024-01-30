UNC drops four spots in latest AP Women’s Poll

The UNC women’s basketball program is No. 24 on this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Tar Heels slid down four spots from last week, stemming from their shocking 81-66 loss to the 11-10 Virginia Cavaliers. The upset derailed UNC’s momentum, snapping their four-game win streak in the process.

UNC picked up big wins over No.16 Louisville, No. 14 Notre Dame, and No. 21 Syracuse this month and currently holds a 7-2 record in the conference. The Tar Heels can boost their rankings on next week’s poll with big games against No. 5 NC State and No. 17 Virginia Tech on this week’s schedule.

The pace this season for UNC has been outstanding, with any player liable to fill up the stat sheet. Deja Kelly has been a big key in setting that pace ranking eighth in the ACC in assist-turnover ratio at 1.62.

