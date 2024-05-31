UNC defensive leader Kaimon Rucker named to Lott Trophy watch list

The University of North Carolina defensive leader Kaimon Rucker has been named to the Lott Trophy Watch List.

The Lott Trophy named after NFL Hall of Fame defensive star Ronnie Lott, is awarded to a player on defense, who produces the biggest impact on and off the field. Rucker is one of 41 others to be named to the watch list, joining Marlowe Wax, Ashton Gillotte, Tre Freeman, Barrett Carter, and Rueben Bain as players representing the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

A player from UNC has yet to win the award, failing to earn a finalist spot.

Congrats to @_kruck75_ for being listed on The Lott Trophy Watch List 👏 https://t.co/yRlSRPVPo5 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) May 30, 2024

Rucker will be counted on heavily this season for UNC’s defense with the departure of Cedric Gray to the Tennessee Titans. Last season, Rucker had a year to remember, finishing with a career-high tackles (61), sacks (8.5), and tackles resulting in loss (15).

Those numbers should only increase with a more aggressive defensive scheme on the horizon behind defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. Safe to say, Rucker has a chance to bring the Lott trophy to Chapel Hill.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire