UNC defensive keys to the game vs Appalachian State

The UNC football program is heading into a critical week one matchup on the road against a talented and always underrated Appalachian State program.

The Mountaineers return numerous key pieces from a 10-4 season in 2021. This is their first game of the 2022 season, however.

UNC comes in off of a 56-24 win over Florida A&M in week zero and look to avenge a loss to the Mountaineers in 2019, losing 34-31.

The Tar Heels are 1-1 against the Mountaineers all-time.

With the offense looking to ride high again after its impressive performance in week zero, the Tar Heels’ defense is looking at a few improvements it needs to make this week.

Here are the defensive keys to the game this weekend for North Carolina.

Slow down the Appalachian State running back duo

North Carolina will face an extremely tough test with the Mountaineers run game on Saturday, going up against two returning 900+ yard running backs.

Nate Noel (1,126 yards) and Cameron Peoples (925) both return after averaging over 5.6 yards per carry last season. They also combined for 18 touchdowns — 14 coming from Peoples.

While neither are a thread in the passing game, it will be a tremendous test for the UNC run defense.

After allowing just 2.1 yards per carry against Florida A&M last weekend — 56 total yards on the ground — the Tar Heels will face one of the most dynamic backfields in college football to go along with an offensive line that returns four starters as well.

While the Mountaineers have a proven and veteran quarterback in Chase Brice, the offense starts and ends with their running back tandem.

Control the defensive backfield

The Tar Heels’ secondary was inconsistent at best in the season-opener last weekend but this week needs to go much different.

While the Mountaineers do have Brice under center, a guy who threw for nearly 3,500 yards last year, his top three receivers are all gone this year. The fourth leading receiver from 2021 caught just 12 passes on the year.

Because of the lack of experience on the outside for Appalachian State, UNC’s secondary needs to show up and use its skill and talent to shut down the passing game.

Henry Pearson returns for the Mountaineers at tight end after catching 11 balls last year for 153 yards. He should be a threat in the short passing game and someone who the Tar Heels need to focus on as well.

Last week, UNC gave up 279 yards through the air and a 73.7 completion percentage.

Improved pass rush

The Tar Heels had a good pass rush last week, but not great. This week, it needs to be great.

[autotag]Power Echols[/autotag] was dominant a week ago with a game-high 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and one sack, but the rest of the defense line and linebackers failed to consistently get in the backfield to disrupt the passing attack of A&M. [autotag]Noah Taylor [/autotag]and [autotag]Kaimon Rucker [/autotag]also impressed.

But, the team finished with just three sacks combined and after allowing a 73.7 completion percentage, there needs to be a change to how the front seven is attacking the quarterback.

Chase Brice is a good quarterback when he’s not under pressure. A season ago, he threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns. With a veteran offensive line returning and a dominant run game, if Brice has time to throw he can pick a defense apart.

While Brice is accurate, he’s not great when he’s on the run and moving within or outside of the pocket.

The Tar Heels need to get pressure on Brice in order to keep the Mountaineers offense in check.

Stay healthy

The UNC defense is loaded with four and now five-star talent but it hasn’t been extremely healthy over the last few years.

Already in week one, the Tar Heels lost talented cornerback[autotag] Tony Grimes[/autotag] to an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the majority of the game after just a few snaps.

With his status up in the air, UNC needs to go through a game and come out healthy.

While injuries are part of the game and are absolutely going to happen at some point, the defensive unit needs to get some snaps in with the majority of the talent on the field in order to sustain a good system moving forward throughout the rest of the season.

