UNC defeats App State to bounce back with Hubert Davis demanding energy, effort, toughness

North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, drives on Appalachian State guard Adrian Delph during Tuesday night’s game at the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina went about the business of moving on during its final non-conference game on the schedule, while still trying to make sense of the high-profile debacle that wrecked its prior outing.

The Tar Heels defeated Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, a bounce-back victory coming off their disastrous loss to Kentucky, and an opportunity to look ahead to Atlantic Coast Conference league play in full.

Armando Bacot supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 15 points and Brady Manek provided 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for North Carolina (9-3). Caleb Love added 11 points and five assists, and also coughed up six turnovers.

RJ Davis and Manek said the words “energy, effort and toughness” became a common refrain from coach Hubert Davis during recent days — and they certainly were ever-present during postgame comments Tuesday night — after Kentucky served up a 98-69 beatdown of North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas, slapping the Tar Heels with their most lopsided loss in 10 seasons.

“We wanted to put that behind us,” RJ Davis said. “We wanted to come into this game playing with energy, effort and toughness. That was our three main models coming into this game. We felt like last game we didn’t play with those three things at all.”

Furthermore, Hubert Davis said he wants North Carolina “to be clothed with energy, effort and toughness,” whether in a practice setting or a game. He called it non-negotiable and a necessity.

“That’s something that just has to be present,” Hubert Davis said. “There are going to be times where we don’t shoot the ball very well. There’s going to be times where we turn the ball over or we don’t execute. But something that can’t happen, and it’s happened twice this year (in losses to Tennessee and Kentucky), is where the energy and the effort and the toughness is not present. And that can’t happen. That’s unacceptable.”

The Tar Heels led Appalachian State 35-27 by halftime Tuesday night, before building their lead to 58-35 midway through the second half on the strength of a 15-2 run. Included in that burst were back-to-back 3-pointers from Kerwin Walton, who snapped a scoreless streak that stretched across five games.

Donovan Gregory’s 18 points and nine rebounds topped Appalachian State (6-7), which suffered through an awful shooting night. The Mountaineers connected at just 31.3 percent from the field, and went 4-for-30 from 3-point range. Appalachian State’s 50 points marked the fewest allowed by North Carolina this season, after Kentucky came within an eyelash of cracking triple digits in scoring.

“Sometimes you get into a game and the other team hits first and they hit way harder,” Manek said. “We had one of those games, but we bounced back, and all we can do is look forward and try to keep it up. The energy we had (Tuesday night), the way we played, I know it was App State, but we need to play like that every time.”

North Carolina power forward Armando Bacot dunks against Appalachian State on Tuesday night.

Now, ready or not, ACC play arrives in full for North Carolina next, after a seven-day holiday break between games. Virginia Tech is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill on Dec. 29, and then the Tar Heels, who are off to a 1-0 start in the league, have a road assignment at Boston College on New Year’s Day.

Here are more takeaways from Tuesday night in Chapel Hill:

UNC digs in again on defense

North Carolina nearly shut out Appalachian State from beyond the 3-point arc during the second half. The Mountaineers were stuck at 0-for-14 on 3-pointers, until reserve Christopher Mantis drained a shot from long range to beat the final horn as the game ended.

Still, the Tar Heels held an opponent to 63 points or fewer for the sixth time in the last seven games. All of those have resulted in victories, with the blowout loss to Kentucky the one outlier in glaring form.

“That’s one of the things that is at times frustrating,” Hubert Davis said. “It’s not like we haven’t shown what we can do when we play well, specifically on the defensive end. I told them the other day at practice, the medicine for us to play well defensively is energy, effort and toughness. I said the great thing about it is we’ve shown that we can do that.”

Appalachian State guard Michael Almonacy, right, checks the shot clock while defended by North Carolina forward Brady Manek during Tuesday night’s game.

Kerwin Walton breaks drought

Walton became a starter alongside Love in North Carolina’s backcourt as a freshman last season and he led the Tar Heels in successful 3-pointers, while ranking third in the ACC in 3s made per conference game. But with RJ Davis having moved into the starting lineup this season and Hubert Davis using a tighter player rotation, Walton’s minutes off the bench have dipped since the week of Thanksgiving.

Walton hadn’t scored since Nov. 23, a stretch of five games and a slump clearly recognized Tuesday night by the Smith Center crowd. Encouraging cheers greeted the back-to-back 3-pointers he buried in the second half, the latter a catch-and-shoot that gave North Carolina a 10-0 run for a 56-35 lead. Walton also grabbed a season-best four rebounds against Appalachian State.

“Kerwin was a big boost off the bench for us,” RJ Davis said. “I was proud of him, especially when he hit those two 3s. Extremely happy for him.”

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis points out instructions during Tuesday night’s game.

‘I never want to see that again’

RJ Davis and Manek echoed Hubert Davis on Tuesday night in saying that North Carolina elevated the level of competitiveness in practices after the Kentucky clobbering.

As for why the Tar Heels’ fight has come up conspicuously absent in losses to Tennessee (89-72 on Nov. 21) and Kentucky (98-69 on Saturday), well, Hubert Davis said he wasn’t sure. And he said he couldn’t remember a time when North Carolina’s spirit was questioned during his Tar Heels playing days under Dean Smith from 1988-92.

“I don’t have an answer why the energy, effort and toughness wasn’t there versus Tennessee and versus Kentucky,” Davis said. “All I know is I never want to see that again. It’s disappointing, it’s upsetting and it’s unacceptable. I don’t get that.

“It’s not a situation where this is what we need to bring and I’ve never seen it in practice and I’ve never seen it in a game. We’ve seen it in games. We’ve seen it 10 of the 12 games. So that’s a good thing, that’s a positive thing. Yes, it wasn’t there for two games, but for 10 games it was there.”

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

