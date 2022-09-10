UNC DB Obi Egbuna ejected after targeting

The North Carolina defense is out to make a statement in Saturday’s Week 2 game at Georgia State after they looked awful against Appalachian State a week ago.

And if the Tar Heels want to make that statement, they will have to do so without defensive back Obi Egbuna.

On a play in the first quarter, Egbuna was ejected and flagged for targeting after he laid a big hit on the punt returner. The refs ruled that Egbuna led with his helmet and was flagged for the big hit after a review.

Big hit on punt coverage by UNC special teams ace Obi Egbuna. He leveled Georgia State's Jamyest Williams. Egbuna disqualified for targeting at the 7:50 mark of the first quarter. He'll miss the rest of the game. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) September 10, 2022

The senior defensive back is a key member not only for the Tar Heels’ defense but for special teams as well. In a game where UNC needs to come out strong, this could be a big loss for them.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire