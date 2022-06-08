UNC commit GG Jackson has big game for USA Basketball

The U18 USA Basketball men’s team is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico and moved to 2-0 following another win on Tuesday night.

In a 123-41 victory over Ecuador, UNC basketball commit GG Jackson had a big game to help lead Team USA to a win.

After coming off of the bench in the opener, Jackson started in game two and he poured in 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and added 12 rebounds in 17 minutes.

He also had four assists, two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers.

This comes on the heels of an eight-point and four-rebound outing to kick things off in game one.

Jackson has impressed so far for Team USA and this performance continues to show his overall growth on the floor.

“What I liked about GG Jackson is he was impacting the game without needing a bunch of shots. That’s what I thought was most impressive and showed a lot of maturity on his part. And I think that’s really the thing when you’re talking about any blue-chip recruit — it’s striking the balance between continuing to grow your game without sacrificing your efficiency,” 247Sports Adam Finkelstein said last week about Jackson’s play during tryouts. “And so what I was impressed at is even when he wasn’t getting the same volume of touches, especially facing the basket, he was going to get it off the glass, and he was going to get it on the defensive end or in transition.”

Incoming UNC guard Seth Trimble added eight points and two rebounds in 19 minutes.

Team USA plays Puerto Rico next up on Wednesday.

Below are full highlights from Jackson’s perfjoamcne.

