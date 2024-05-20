UNC, Clemson top seeds for ACC baseball tournament in Charlotte. Here’s the full schedule

Top-seeded North Carolina headlines the ACC baseball tournament, set to open Tuesday at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.

The tournament features a pool-play format, leading to a four-team, single-elimination bracket to decide the ACC champion.

The Coastal Division champion Tar Heels (41-12, 22-8) are joined by Wake Forest (36-19, 15-15) and Pitt (26-26, 10-20) in Pool A.

Clemson, the Atlantic Division champion, earned the tournament’s No. 2 seed. Joining the Tigers (40-13, 20-10) in Pool B: Louisville (32-22, 16-14) and Miami (24-29, 11-19).

Third-seeded N.C. State and sixth-seeded Duke are grouped with No. 10 Virginia Tech in Pool C. Fourth-seeded Virginia is joined by No. 5 Florida State and No. 9 Georgia Tech in Pool D.

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the championship.

ACC baseball tournament schedule

Tuesday, May 21

Pool B: No. 11 Miami vs. No. 7 Louisville, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool D: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Duke, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wednesday, May 22

Pool D: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A: No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C: No. 3 N.C. State vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday, May 23

Pool B: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Miami, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C: No. 6 Duke vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday, May 24

Pool D: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Virginia, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B: No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 Clemson, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A: No. 8 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday, May 26

Championship game, Noon (ESPN2)

ACC baseball tournament tickets

Tickets are available at theacc.com/tickets or at the Charlotte Knights’ website. All-session passes begin at $170 for field box seats and $225 for club seats. Weekend passes begin at $50 for outfield seats, $60 for field box seats and $80 for club seats.