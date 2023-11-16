UNC AT Clemson: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The Tar Heels have become accustomed to playing in Kenan Stadium this year, with seven out of their 10 games so far at home.

Outside of a blunder against UVA, Carolina has won every home football game.

With the College Football Playoff and ACC Championship out of the picture, UNC is now playing for a better bowl game. The Tar Heels will do so on the road, with their final two regular-season matchups at Clemson and N.C. State, schools that both seem to have UNC’s number.

First up for Carolina is a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Clemson. Surely, this pits a much-improved UNC team against the ACC’s best, right?

Wrong.

The Tar Heels are playing good football, but only on offense (third in yards per game among FBS schools). Clemson has just six wins overall, sitting sixth in the ACC behind Duke and Boston College, not becoming bowl eligible until last weekend against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers, led offensively by quarterback Cade Klubnik and a pair of star running backs, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, will be trying to win their third-consecutive home game.

Key to victory for UNC

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s defense intercepted Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King four times in Death Valley last weekend.

If UNC wants to beat the Tigers in Clemson, a place it hasn’t won since 2001, quarterback Drake Maye needs to play turnover-free football.

Maye’s been good at holding onto the football this year, only tossing six interceptions, though one of those came against Duke last weekend. Will he play clean football in one of the ACC’s toughest environments?

Something to watch

Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Shelton Lewis (14) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s defense wreaked havoc last weekend, limiting Georgia Tech to a season-low 21 points.

After the Yellow Jackets scored on their opening drive, Clemson didn’t allow another score until the fourth quarter. The Tiger defense limited Haynes King, one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks this year, to just one passing yard in the first half.

UNC has faced a couple of solid defensive units this year (Miami, Minnesota), but that hasn’t stopped it from producing at a high clip. Duke’s defense was another test for the Tar Heels, who ended up recording 537 total yards.

It might take Carolina a little while to get going offensively, particularly in what’s expected to be a rowdy Memorial Stadium. If UNC can somehow find a way to quiet the crowd, its chances at a victory are that much higher.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2) vs. Clemson Tigers (6-4, 3-4)

WHEN? Saturday, Nov. 18, 3:30 p.m. EST

WHERE? Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Clemson Athletic Network. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather

WEATHER? 72 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 4 mph winds

LINE? Clemson -6.5

LAST MEETING? Dec. 3, 2022 in ACC Championship – Clemson 39, UNC 10

ALL-TIME SERIES? Clemson leads, 39-19-1

PREDICTION? Clemson 24, UNC 14

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire