UNC Charlotte teammates Larry Ogunjobi, Alex Highsmith reunited with Steelers

Neal Coolong
Newly signed Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi knows at least one current Steelers player.

Third-year OLB Alex Highsmith was his teammate at the University of Charlotte from 2015-16. Ogunjobi, a senior when Highsmith was a redshirt freshman, had 13.5 tackles for loss that season, while Highsmith added two of his own in limited playing time.

They would both end up being third-round draft picks — Ogunjobi to the Browns in 2017 and Highsmith to the Steelers in 2020.

