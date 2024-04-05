UNC Chapel Hill trustees want USA Field Hockey to give standout player a tryout

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill trustees want the US field hockey team to give a tryout to a standout player and coach.

The board says the team denied Erin Matson a tryout at the Olympic trials in Charlotte this weekend.

The trustees called her the most accomplished player of all time, with four national championships on the team and one head coach at UNC.

USA Field Hockey would only say the team previously asked to meet Matson and is still awaiting a response.

