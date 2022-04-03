UNC celebrates ending Mike Krzyzewski's career like it's a national championship

You can win a national championship any year. You only get one chance to end your single greatest antagonist's career on your sport's biggest stage.

It's hard to imagine UNC fans ever dared to dream they would get the chance to see their men's basketball team defeat Duke in the men's Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final game. The improbability of making the national semifinal as a No. 8 seed, the pre-existing satisfaction of beating Coach K in his final game at Cameron Indoor, the risk of a loss to give the coach a cherry on top of his extended farewell tour; the whole thing sounds like a fantasy more than anything tangible.

And yet, the Tar Heels made it all come true. Caleb Love came alive, Armando Bacot outrebounded Duke's top three big men combined and Hubert Davis once again looked like the right choice to replace Roy Williams. UNC ended Duke's emotional season in an 81-77 classic, and it doesn't get much better than that in sports.

A date against Kansas in the national championship game still looms on Monday, but that didn't stop UNC fans, and Williams, from losing their minds. A sampling of the celebrations:

Franklin Street has been stormed. @UNC_Basketball beats @DukeMBB in the greatest game that went way above the hype. Can’t believe the Tar Heels beat Duke (again) - this is from @WRAL camera in Chapel Hill #goheels pic.twitter.com/MB0tofHXlx — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) April 3, 2022

⚡ CHAPEL THRILL, NORTH CAROLINA ⚡ pic.twitter.com/3HTbFSfToS — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) April 3, 2022

ROY WILLIAMS IS HYPED AFTER UNC BEATS DUKE pic.twitter.com/3whw5xCaeU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2022

Some of UNC's basketball alumni also enjoyed what they were seeing:

That Nothin’ but LOVE DNA.@UNC_Basketball is headed to the ship! 🚀 https://t.co/F40LT8OuoH — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 3, 2022

Get em outta here!!!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 3, 2022

Y’all thought dook hated us before?? They definitely hate us now 🤣🤣🤣 — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) April 3, 2022

And then there was the pure, uncut schadenfreude for college basketball fans watching the end of Krzyzewski's career turning into an iconic moment for his rivals.

Coach K’s career ending with a loss to his archrival on the biggest stage possible -- truly a hater's dream come true — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 3, 2022

Carolina ain’t gonna never let Duke live this down. Beat Coach K his last game at Cameron AND in the Final Four in his last game ever?!?! That’s the Draw 4 x UNO Out combo. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) April 3, 2022

UNC with one of the most incredible hater moves of all time to retire Coach K like this. Forever iconic. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 3, 2022

K getting retired by his archrival in the Final Four is a true first-ballot entry in the Schadenfreude Hall of Fame — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) April 3, 2022

I can't be in UNC fans' heads but gotta think Monday is the most "house money" situation ever for a national title game. They could lose by 100 points and this would still be an all-time run for them. Spite > banners anyway — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) April 3, 2022

Thinking about coach k losing his last game ever to his rival — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) April 3, 2022

may we all defeat and humiliate our enemies with the merciless spirit that unc demonstrated tonight — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 3, 2022

Coach K:

—made title game in 19% of his seasons as Duke's coach

—sub-.500 vs. UNC all-time

—0% win% vs. UNC in NCAA Tournament



Hubert Davis:

—made title game in 100% of seasons as UNC's coach

—.667 vs. Duke all-time

—100% win% vs. Duke in NCAA Tournament — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 3, 2022

Chapel Hill will be a pile of smoldering ash by morning. pic.twitter.com/7E0wZFQoFL — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) April 3, 2022

Coach K should come back for another year. It can’t end like this. It should end on a perfect note: another embarrassing loss, but next year. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 3, 2022

Several minutes ago — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) April 3, 2022

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 3, 2022

Coach K boutta pull a Tom Brady — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) April 3, 2022

All those Eric Church fans are now like “OK. I get it.” — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) April 3, 2022

This is what college basketball is all about. Win or lose Monday, UNC might hang a banner in the Dean Smith Center regardless.