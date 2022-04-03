  • Oops!
UNC celebrates ending Mike Krzyzewski's career like it's a national championship

Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read
You can win a national championship any year. You only get one chance to end your single greatest antagonist's career on your sport's biggest stage.

It's hard to imagine UNC fans ever dared to dream they would get the chance to see their men's basketball team defeat Duke in the men's Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final game. The improbability of making the national semifinal as a No. 8 seed, the pre-existing satisfaction of beating Coach K in his final game at Cameron Indoor, the risk of a loss to give the coach a cherry on top of his extended farewell tour; the whole thing sounds like a fantasy more than anything tangible.

And yet, the Tar Heels made it all come true. Caleb Love came alive, Armando Bacot outrebounded Duke's top three big men combined and Hubert Davis once again looked like the right choice to replace Roy Williams. UNC ended Duke's emotional season in an 81-77 classic, and it doesn't get much better than that in sports.

A date against Kansas in the national championship game still looms on Monday, but that didn't stop UNC fans, and Williams, from losing their minds. A sampling of the celebrations:

Some of UNC's basketball alumni also enjoyed what they were seeing:

And then there was the pure, uncut schadenfreude for college basketball fans watching the end of Krzyzewski's career turning into an iconic moment for his rivals.

This is what college basketball is all about. Win or lose Monday, UNC might hang a banner in the Dean Smith Center regardless.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Puff Johnson #14 and Dontrez Styles #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
It doesn't get much better than what UNC just did to Duke. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

