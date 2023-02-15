UNC’s Cedric Gray among top returning linebackers in 2023

While the 2023 college football season is still months away, there has been a lot of talk regarding the potential of the UNC football program.

A lot of that potential revolves around quarterback Drake Maye and his ability to repeat — and exceed — his 2022 season.

One other player who returns for the Tar Heels and will play a significant role is on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Cedric Gray comes back to Chapel Hill in 2023 after a phenomenal 2022 season. He had 145 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gray will be among the top returning linebackers in the country next year.

Gray was a First-Team All-ACC selection last season, receiving the most votes at the linebacker position. He led the ACC in tackles.

He was also the lone Tar Heels player to be named a first or second-team All-American by the Sporting News.

“He’s one of the best players in the country,” UNC head coach Mack Brown said when announcing Gray’s return. “And he wants to come back and make sure he has a chance to finish this thing right.”

UNC finished the 2022 season 9-5 and ACC Coastal champs. However, the Tar Heels finished the season on a four-game losing streak and lost in the Holiday Bowl by one point to Oregon.

