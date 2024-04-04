Should UNC go after Bronny James if he heads to the the transfer portal?

College basketball has undergone some significant changes, one being the transfer portal that allows players to find new teams, almost like free agency in the pros.

One player who is rumored to be heading to the transfer portal is Bronny James, as Dick Weiss reported. The portal news of the 19-year-old son of NBA future hall-of-fame player Lebron James sent shockwaves to the sports world.

Many thought James would be gearing up for the NBA draft. Instead, another year in college is on the horizon, leaving one question… Which team will be lucky enough to snag James?

As of now, there are no links to any school and James hasn’t been confirmed to be in the portal. His father, LeBron, did say that there would be some tough decisions ahead for his son, hinting that maybe he is leaning towards entering the portal.

But would UNC be an option?

Back in 2019, UNC’s Roy Williams was in attendance to see James play, along with representatives from Duke, UVA, Michigan, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

Hubert Davis has shown to be a guru in the transfer portal, snagging players that fit the Tar Heel philosophy. James had an underwhelming freshman year, but when you account for the serious medical scare he had before the season that delayed his debut, it’s hard to hold the stats against him.

James this season appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He only averaged 19.4 minutes of playing time and didn’t shoot well from behind the arch (26.7%). That said, James showed moments throughout the season of how good he could be when giving the minutes, finishing with 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds against Arizona in January.

It’s hard to see why James would be a perfect fit for UNC when you look at those numbers, but there’s a reason why he was a four-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American. He has great size for the shooting guard position and had been a marksman from three, showcasing that in the McDonald’s game, where he finished 15 points (5/8 from deep). James is also a lockdown defender, whose knowledge of the game is showcased through his play.

UNC will look different next year, with no Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan, and possibly the departure of RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram. Four key players that were significant in the Tar Heels’ success this year. Right now it’s only a what-if scenario, but imagine how good James could be next to a pass-first guard like Elliot Cadeau.

