UNC has best record among North Carolina FBS teams

There are so many good college football rivalries in the state of North Carolina, with a majority of them involving UNC.

Carolina-Duke is the premier in-state rivalry, but Carolina-N.C. State and Carolina-App State are also highly-sought after in-state matchups. UNC and ECU used to match up many moons ago, but that was before the Tar Heels found themselves among the ACC’s best.

UNC is the Tar Heel State’s best 2023 team so far (4-0), in terms of talent and record. Duke almost surpassed the Tar Heels in terms of record, but a heartbreaking, College GameDay loss to Notre Dame in Durham last weekend changed that.

What makes UNC’s 4-0 start that much more impressive is that three of its wins have come against Power 5 teams (South Carolina, Minnesota, Pitt), with its other victory against an App State team that is no stranger to big-time upsets. South Carolina’s in the SEC, which claims it’s college football’s premier conference, while Minnesota’s in the Big 10 (see Ohio State, Michigan).

The Tar Heels could further improve their state-best record this upcoming weekend, as they prepare to host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. UNC has not started 5-0 since the 1997 season, when it finished a program-best 11-1 campaign capped off by a bowl victory against Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire