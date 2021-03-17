Can UNC beat Wisconsin by dominating inside? One Badger star is worried.

Wisconsin center Micah Potter suited up against North Carolina back when he wore the scarlet and gray of Ohio State. Even though it was just three seasons ago, the Tar Heels he’ll face on Friday look nothing like he remembered.

When the Heels beat Ohio State 86-72 in 2018, they did it primarily with a four-guard lineup that featured Luke Maye at the 5. Potter played against UNC forward Garrison Brooks, but he’s the only player who’s still in the lineup. Cameron Johnson was still coming off the bench to replace Brooks and Theo Pinson played the 4. That lineup didn’t have much of an inside scoring option. Potter said the current Heels now, “get their biggest punch from inside.”

No. 8 seed Carolina (18-10) will take on the No. 9 seed Badgers (17-12) in the NCAA tournament’s first round in Purdue’s Mackey Arena. The game is Friday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me is their, I don’t know, just their dominance with both of their bigs inside,” Potter said. “I know they’ve had a history of playing two bigs, but like the style of play has been kind of different compared to what it is. Both of them are kind of like pound the paint and attack the offensive glass big time. I think that I think they’re a little bit more reliant on that this year than they have been in the past.”

And Potter knows Carolina. The 6-foot-10 forward is from the same hometown as former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky and knows the family well. He said he’s closer with Trubisky’s brothers, who also attended Mentor (Ohio) High School, until he played his senior season at Montverde Academy. Potter, a fifth-year senior, said he also has two cousins who are N.C. State alumni.

“From a family ties standpoint, we’re like N.C. State’s kind of the way to go,” Potter said. “I know that’s kind of like a touchy thing or whatever, but, no, it’s always good to see people from your hometown doing well.”

Rebounding against the Tar Heels

Story continues

Potter, who leads the Badgers with 5.9 rebounds per game and is second in scoring with a 12.8 average, will be one of the players they need to prevent the Heels from dominating the boards.

Rebounding is a weak spot for Wisconsin. When it is poor, it turns out like the Badgers’ 75-60 loss at Illinois, when they were outrebounded 46-19. It’s why UW coach Greg Gard hinted, although he didn’t fully commit -- that he might pair Potter and 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers in the same lineup. It’s something they haven’t frequently done this season, but Carolina’s 41.0 offensive rebounding percentage is a number that has gotten the Badgers’ attention.

“Obviously, their numbers jump out in terms of offensive rebounding,” Gard said. “The 41 percent of their misses is what I was told, so 10 percent of their points come off put backs. We see teams that are like that, Iowa gets on the glass pretty well; Michigan State has done that in the past and gotten on the glass pretty well.”

Rutgers pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and enjoyed a plus-15 rebound margin, but managed only 13 second-chance points allowing the Badgers to escape with a 60-54 win. But they know that’s not likely if they allow the Heels that much success on the boards.

Potter said the Badgers had to focus on “attacking the ball when it comes off the rim” and making sure all five players are engaged in trying to rebound.

“We got to do it all, because they’re the best,” Potter said. “So when they are the best you got to make sure you’re at your best.”

NCAA tournament: North Carolina vs. Wisconsin

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Watch: CBS