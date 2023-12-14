What UNC basketball's Hubert Davis said about Jae’Lyn Withers’ role for Tar Heels

UNC basketball needs more from Jae’Lyn Withers.

As the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) prepare to face No. 14 Kentucky (7-2) in Atlanta as part of the CBS Sports Classic, Withers continues to adjust as one of UNC’s seven newcomers.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Louisville transfer is averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game, the seventh-most minutes on the team.

His production has dropped off recently, but UNC coach Hubert Davis continues to stress the importance of Withers’ role as it relates to the Tar Heels becoming a championship-caliber squad.

“What he brings to the table is something that nobody else on the team brings. He has size, athleticism, versatility. From a defensive standpoint, he can guard (any of the five players on the court); he has that type of length and athleticism," Davis told reporters at the Smith Center on Thursday.

“You talk about getting better rebounding, he’s somebody that can definitely help us in terms of rebounding the basketball. His ability to run the floor, attack the basket, finish in transition … it’s something that he brings that nobody else on the team can bring."

TAR HEELS ON RIGHT TRACK?: UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, players break down current state of Tar Heels

BETTER ON THE BOARDS: Hubert Davis wants UNC basketball to be 'better rebounding' team, promises growth

Withers played his best game as a Tar Heel in UNC’s 91-69 win against Northern Iowa in the Bahamas, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

In the last five games, Withers has combined for eight points, 17 rebounds and seven turnovers. After playing double-digit minutes in UNC’s first seven games, including three games in the starting lineup, Withers played a total of 16 minutes against Florida State and UConn.

The Charlotte native has shown an ability to produce as an ACC player. As a freshman at Louisville in 2021, Withers averaged 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds as a member of the All-ACC rookie team. He battled injuries as a sophomore, but remained productive last season, averaging 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 25 minutes as he started 29 of 32 games.

UNC needs to continue to progress as a whole, but Withers can expedite the process if he starts to find his footing with the Tar Heels.

“He’s a big piece of this team’s success," Davis said. "He’s really working hard and getting better every day at practice. As I said before, he’s a huge piece for us to become the team that we want to become.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: What Hubert Davis said about Jae’Lyn Withers’ role for UNC basketball