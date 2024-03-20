UNC basketball's Armando Bacot, Tar Heels preview March Madness, NCAA Tournament
North Carolina basketball players spoke with media members Wednesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte ahead of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.
North Carolina basketball players spoke with media members Wednesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte ahead of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
The East region is tough, starting with the tourney's No. 1 overall seed.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Selection Sunday is here.
South Carolina is a better-than-even-money favorite to win the national title again.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
The most glorious time of year is here. Here's what you need to know for each conference tournament, including stars, favorites, potential spoiler teams and bid thieves in waiting.
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.